78 ‘
Foul by Ronald Araujo (Barcelona).
78 ‘
Rafa Mir (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78 ‘
Substitution, Huesca. Denis Vavro replaces Pablo Ínsua.
78 ‘
Substitution, Huesca. Pedro López replaces Pablo Maffeo.
78 ‘
Substitution, Huesca. Javier Ontiveros replaces David Ferreiro.
75 ‘
Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. David Ferreiro (Huesca) right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Sergio Gómez.
74 ‘
Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Huesca) header at point blank range from the left side.
71 ‘
Attempt missed by Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from far to the left and in a difficult position that just skims the crossbar. Assisted by Pedri.
69 ‘
Substitution, Barcelona. Trincão replaces Antoine Griezmann.
69 ‘
Substitution, Barcelona. Ilaix Moriba replaces Sergiño Dest.
68 ‘
Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68 ‘
Foul by Jaime Seoane (Huesca).
68 ‘
Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
68 ‘
Jaime Seoane (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66 ‘
Foul by Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca).
66 ‘
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65 ‘
Attempt missed by Pablo Ínsua (Huesca) header from the center of the box the ball misses to the right side of the goal. Assisted by David Ferreiro with a cross into the box after a corner kick.
65 ‘
Corner, Huesca. Corner committed by Sergio Busquets.
63 ‘
Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araujo replaces Frenkie de Jong.
62 ‘
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
62 ‘
Rafa Mir (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60 ‘
Pablo Ínsua (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60 ‘
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60 ‘
Foul by Pablo Ínsua (Huesca).
60 ‘
Substitution, Huesca. Sergio Gómez replaces Dani Escriche.
60 ‘
Substitution, Huesca. Jaime Seoane replaces Idrissa Doumbia.
57 ‘
Attempt missed by Rafa Mir (Huesca) with a shot from very close.
53 ‘
Gooooool! Barcelona 3, Huesca 1. Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) header from the center of the box following a corner.
53 ‘
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pablo Maffeo.
52 ‘
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52 ‘
Foul by Pablo Ínsua (Huesca).
51 ‘
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
fifty’
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
fifty’
Foul by Rafa Mir (Huesca).
48 ‘
Dani Escriche (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48 ‘
Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
48 ‘
Foul by Dani Escriche (Huesca).
46 ‘
Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tried a through ball but Ousmane Dembélé was in an offside position.
Second half begins Barcelona 2, Huesca 1.
45 ‘+ 4’
End of the first half, Barcelona 2, Huesca 1.
45 ‘+ 4’
Gooooool! Barcelona 2, Huesca 1. Rafa Mir (Huesca) converted the penalty with a right-footed shot.
45 ‘+ 1’
Penalty conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) after a foul in the penalty area.
45 ‘+ 1’
Penalty in favor of Huesca. Rafa Mir was fouled in the area.
45 ‘+ 1’
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Clément Lenglet.
Four. Five’
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pablo Maffeo.
44 ‘
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
44 ‘
Javi Galán (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42 ‘
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) hits the post, with a right-footed shot from very close.
39 ‘
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dimitrios Siovas.
39 ‘
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pablo Ínsua.
35 ‘
Gooooool! Barcelona 2, Huesca 0. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
33 ‘
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) hits the crossbar, with a left footed shot from the left side. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
32 ‘
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32 ‘
Foul by Rafa Mir (Huesca).
31 ‘
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
31 ‘
David Ferreiro (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29 ‘
Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Javi Galán.
29 ‘
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
29 ‘
Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Jorge Pulido.
28 ‘
Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28 ‘
Foul by Pablo Ínsua (Huesca).
26 ‘
Auction stopped. Pablo Maffeo (Huesca) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.
2. 3′
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2. 3′
Foul by David Ferreiro (Huesca).
twenty’
Corner, Huesca. Corner committed by Óscar Mingueza.
17 ‘
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17 ‘
Foul by Pablo Ínsua (Huesca).
16 ‘
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
13 ‘
Gooooool! Barcelona 1, Huesca 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
10 ‘
Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Álvaro Fernández.
10 ‘
Attempt stopped low to the left. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
8 ‘
Foul by Sergiño Dest (Barcelona).
8 ‘
Javi Galán (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
two’
Auction stopped. Rafa Mir (Huesca) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
The first part begins.
0 ‘
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists take to the field to start the warm-up exercises
.
#Mingueza #marks #Barça
Leave a Reply