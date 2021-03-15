78 ‘



Foul by Ronald Araujo (Barcelona).



78 ‘



Rafa Mir (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



78 ‘



Substitution, Huesca. Denis Vavro replaces Pablo Ínsua.



78 ‘



Substitution, Huesca. Pedro López replaces Pablo Maffeo.



78 ‘



Substitution, Huesca. Javier Ontiveros replaces David Ferreiro.



75 ‘



Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. David Ferreiro (Huesca) right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Sergio Gómez.



74 ‘



Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Huesca) header at point blank range from the left side.



71 ‘



Attempt missed by Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from far to the left and in a difficult position that just skims the crossbar. Assisted by Pedri.



69 ‘



Substitution, Barcelona. Trincão replaces Antoine Griezmann.



69 ‘



Substitution, Barcelona. Ilaix Moriba replaces Sergiño Dest.



68 ‘



Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



68 ‘



Foul by Jaime Seoane (Huesca).



68 ‘



Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).



68 ‘



Jaime Seoane (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



66 ‘



Foul by Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca).



66 ‘



Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



65 ‘



Attempt missed by Pablo Ínsua (Huesca) header from the center of the box the ball misses to the right side of the goal. Assisted by David Ferreiro with a cross into the box after a corner kick.



65 ‘



Corner, Huesca. Corner committed by Sergio Busquets.



63 ‘



Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araujo replaces Frenkie de Jong.



62 ‘



Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).



62 ‘



Rafa Mir (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



60 ‘



Pablo Ínsua (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



60 ‘



Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



60 ‘



Foul by Pablo Ínsua (Huesca).



60 ‘



Substitution, Huesca. Sergio Gómez replaces Dani Escriche.



60 ‘



Substitution, Huesca. Jaime Seoane replaces Idrissa Doumbia.



57 ‘



Attempt missed by Rafa Mir (Huesca) with a shot from very close.



53 ‘



Gooooool! Barcelona 3, Huesca 1. Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) header from the center of the box following a corner.



53 ‘



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pablo Maffeo.



52 ‘



Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



52 ‘



Foul by Pablo Ínsua (Huesca).



51 ‘



Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



fifty’



Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



fifty’



Foul by Rafa Mir (Huesca).



48 ‘



Dani Escriche (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



48 ‘



Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.



48 ‘



Foul by Dani Escriche (Huesca).



46 ‘



Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tried a through ball but Ousmane Dembélé was in an offside position.



Second half begins Barcelona 2, Huesca 1.



45 ‘+ 4’



End of the first half, Barcelona 2, Huesca 1.



45 ‘+ 4’



Gooooool! Barcelona 2, Huesca 1. Rafa Mir (Huesca) converted the penalty with a right-footed shot.



45 ‘+ 1’



Penalty conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) after a foul in the penalty area.



45 ‘+ 1’



Penalty in favor of Huesca. Rafa Mir was fouled in the area.



45 ‘+ 1’



Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Clément Lenglet.



Four. Five’



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pablo Maffeo.



44 ‘



Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).



44 ‘



Javi Galán (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



42 ‘



Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) hits the post, with a right-footed shot from very close.



39 ‘



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dimitrios Siovas.



39 ‘



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pablo Ínsua.



35 ‘



Gooooool! Barcelona 2, Huesca 0. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



33 ‘



Jordi Alba (Barcelona) hits the crossbar, with a left footed shot from the left side. Assisted by Lionel Messi.



32 ‘



Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.



32 ‘



Foul by Rafa Mir (Huesca).



31 ‘



Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).



31 ‘



David Ferreiro (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



29 ‘



Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Javi Galán.



29 ‘



Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.



29 ‘



Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Jorge Pulido.



28 ‘



Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.



28 ‘



Foul by Pablo Ínsua (Huesca).



26 ‘



Auction stopped. Pablo Maffeo (Huesca) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



2. 3′



Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



2. 3′



Foul by David Ferreiro (Huesca).



twenty’



Corner, Huesca. Corner committed by Óscar Mingueza.



17 ‘



Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



17 ‘



Foul by Pablo Ínsua (Huesca).



16 ‘



Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.



13 ‘



Gooooool! Barcelona 1, Huesca 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



10 ‘



Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Álvaro Fernández.



10 ‘



Attempt stopped low to the left. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



8 ‘



Foul by Sergiño Dest (Barcelona).



8 ‘



Javi Galán (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



two’



Auction stopped. Rafa Mir (Huesca) right footed shot from the right side of the box.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

