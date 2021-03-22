Barcelona defender Óscar Mingueza attended the El Larguero microphones from the concentration of the Under-21 National Team in Ciudad Deportiva de Las Rozas.

Analyze the matches: “I usually analyze them two or three days later, but I will analyze it second. I always watch the games and analyze them to try to improve the mistakes. Even if they are small details, I always try to be very self-critical. I see them with a specialist who helps me to do it ”.

Central on the right or lateral: “At the beginning I was a bit lost on the wing, but now I’m more comfortable. Playing as a center-back on the right allows me to press, and with this scheme (with three centers) I have more freedom, although in defense I am comfortable in any position ”.

Koeman: “He has been successful with the changes he has made. We players have also been very involved in our work. The captains have also been involved in making meals, making a fuss, making the novices sing … I had to sing a song from Fondo Flamenco. At that time I was not so confident and I was a little nervous ”.

Koeman continuity: “The team has improved. It was difficult for us to start, but this team needed time. For the next year I hope it continues and I am very grateful for everything it has given me ”.

Lenglet: “He seems like a very complete center-back to me. I like his aggressiveness, his way of filtering passes ”.

Pique: “It is my number 1 reference since I arrived. I like his elegance, his way of playing with the ball, his great leadership and I think he is one of the best in history. “

Araújo: “I like his physique, his leadership. He has improved a lot with the ball. When he arrived, in the position games he said that he was very lost, but now he has improved ”.

Eric Garcia: “He is a spectacular center-back. I am here to help where they tell me. Barça always needs the best and will be welcome ”.

First goal with Barça: “I have seen it, but not much because when I analyze the game he always gives me something that I do well, but this time he did not put it on me to prod me. It is a message of encouragement, that the dream you are looking for can be achieved and it serves to encourage them to continue working ”.

Renewal: “There are still two months left, but until now there was no directive. I hope there are negotiations. On that subject I am very calm. We hope to continue ”

Messi’s continuity: “If I were, I’d tie him up here. Nobody who loves the club can complain about what they have given us. I hope to enjoy it for more years. You have to look out for him. Since I arrived, I had not expected this affection. Leo has helped me a lot. We are players who are very united. They stick me in when they have to, but with the intention of helping me “

Go back to Atlético: “We will try to win all the points. Let’s hope we win everything and that they click “

Pedri: “He is a great player. He has a tremendous quality, but he still has to compare himself with Iniesta and Xavi. I hope that over the years, that both with ballot and defense, he continues to work just as hard ”.

His father: “I try not to get him to tell me anything, because I don’t really like receiving criticism after playing”.

Facing Mbappé: “Playing against Mbappé is one of the games that you like the most because you face one of the best. When they changed me, I was a little pissed off because you don’t like being changed in the first part. Then the coach came and explained to me that it was because of the yellow one and not to worry. The coach tells you that, it helps a lot ”.