Barça has already communicated to Óscar Mingueza that it will not execute the unilateral termination clause that it had to break the bond with the player, which in 2018 he renewed for three years, extendable to two more. Therefore, the defense of Santa Perpetua de Moguda maintains his contract until 2023. What the club will negotiate in the near future is the contract review. Mateo Alemany and Ramon Planes must meet with Josep Maria Orobitg, agent of the youth squad, to negotiate the economic conditions of its expansion, which must be adjusted to the condition of player of the first team of Mingueza. Barça’s plan is to make Mingueza a long contract that will allow him to press his salary bill as little as possible.

Since making his debut in Kiev as a Barça player, Óscar Mingueza, one of Barça’s appearances of the season, has played up to 30 games. He has done it as a central in Koeman’s line of three or four, but also as a side in the 4-3-3. His performance has stabilized until he became a first-team player in his own right. From being a substitute in the subsidiary last season, when Araujo and Cuenca were playing ahead of him (Mingueza himself has admitted that his attitude was not the best for a while), he has become essential for Koeman. Mingueza knows the trade, knows few mistakes, competes well and is a source of pride for the fans as a youth squad. His progress has also caught the attention of the FEF. He already plays the European with the U21 and could be in the Tokyo Olympics. It is time for the club to adapt its contract to the new scenario.