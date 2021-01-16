The mountaineer Sergi Mingote, who died in K2 at the age of 49, not only was he committed to the mountains, his great passion, but he had ideas of social justice that led him to be Mayor of Parets del Vallès for seven years (Barcelona) and to create Onat Foundation, a foundation to help disabled people through sports.

Mingote, who presided over the foundation, In April 2019, he took nine young people with disabilities from the Apindep cooperative with him to trek through the Nepalese Himalayan mountains. The nine boys and girls, who today are sad and shocked, as well as their parents and those responsible for the cooperative of disabled people, accompanied Mingote for seven days in which the mountaineer taught some secrets of the high mountains to young people with disabilities .

Mingote created the Onat Foundation, of a private nature, with the aim of encouraging and promoting the practice of non-profit sport and its dissemination to the public through social media. The main objective of its foundation, from which promoted the creation of the Inclusive Catalan Sports Awards, It was to promote sports activity among young people “as a cause that generates habits that favor social inclusion and the promotion of solidarity.”

Mingote considered that sports practice is the “fundamental element of the educational, health and quality of life system” and serves to achieve “the participation and total integration in society of marginalized groups, and of the physically and sensory disabled.” As well he saw in sport “a corrective factor for social imbalances that contributes to equality among citizens.”

Mingote announced on April 9, 2018 that he was leaving the mayor of his town, Parets del Vallès, a city of the second metropolitan crown, of almost 20,000 inhabitants and 23 kilometers from the greater Barcelona, ​​in the Vallès Oriental region, because he wanted to return to enjoy his beloved mountains and reach mountaineering challenges that, due to his age, urged him. Parets lost a good mayor and the mountains won a good mountaineer, but his family, especially his wife, knew they would suffer more from the vicissitudes of nature than from harsh local politics. Mingote decided two years ago to open “a new personal and sporting stage” and assured that he was leaving the mayoralty of the “best town in the world” fulfilling the promise he made in June 2011, when he agreed to be the first mayor of Parets and announced his intention to limit his mandate to two legislatures.