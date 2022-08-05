Friday, August 5, 2022
Mines | VATT: The reform of the mining tax went towards the wrong tax model

August 5, 2022
VATT prefers the tax revenue potential of the so-called profit tax.

State the Finnish Economic Research Center (VATT) estimates that the memorandum prepared by the working group appointed by the Ministry of Finance to reform the mining tax is incomplete and biased.

VATT criticizes the fact that the working group of the Ministry of Finance proposes to carry out the reform on the basis of the so-called royalty tax. VATT prefers the tax revenue potential of the so-called profit tax.

The royalty tax is based on the gross weight or value of the production. Profit tax is used to tax the profit generated from mining operations.

The working group considers it important that revenue from the royalty tax starts coming in as soon as mining begins. In the case of profit tax, income only comes at the point when a profit is generated from mining operations.

“The working group seems to emphasize getting a steady low return quickly, but the tax revenue potential of the profit tax is significantly higher,” says VATT’s leading tax policy researcher Seppo Kari in the bulletin.

