‘Mines of Passion’, a novel that is being a success on the small screen, will premiere a new chapter, in which tension will hover between the characters. Among them, Emilia will confront Jennifer, who will have the nerve to insult Nico, to which the protagonist will react furiously and slap her. What else will happen in the new Televisa-Univisión production?

Don’t miss the premieres of each new episode of ‘Minas de Passion’, a Mexican novel starring Osvaldo de León, Livia Brito and Moisés Peñaloza. To do this, here we leave you a detailed guide so you can watch it online and live.

When does chapter 16 of ‘Mines of Passion’ come out?

Chapter 16 of ‘Mines of Passion’ will be released TODAY, Monday, September 11, 2023. This new Televisa-Univisión novel is based on the American production ‘La patrona’, which aired in 2013, and is also an adaptation of ‘La dueña’, a Venezuelan series from the 1980s.

What time to watch episode 16 of ‘Minas de Passion’?

The novel ‘Mines of passion’ will broadcast its 16th chapter at 6.30 pm (Mexico time). This production is transmitted through the channel’s signal The stars every day from Monday to Friday. Its first episode premiered on August 21, 2023 and, since then, it hopes to become the new hit for Televisa-Univisión after ‘Tierra de Esperanza’.

If you do not have access to the television signalThe starsyou can tune‘Mines of passion’LIVE and ONLINE through their website or, also, inVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univision, which is enabled for all of Latin America. Also, to enjoy previous episodes and catch up, you can go to the websiteThe stars.

What is the novel ‘Mines of Passion’ about?

This novel produced by Pedro Ortiz de Pinedo for Televisa-Univisión presents the plot of Emilia (Livia Brito), a young and brave single mother who works in a mine in the town of San Pedro del Oro. However, her life takes an unexpected turn. when he discovers that his boss’s wife is being unfaithful.

