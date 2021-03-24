Mines Norway plans to dig metals from the seabed after oil and gas – the challenge is to protect the marine environment while

Norwegian territorial waters contain important minerals and metals on the seabed. Underwater mining technology is also being studied in Finland.

In recent years attempts were made to launch mines on the seabed in Papua New Guinean waters, on the other side of the globe. However, no progress has been made on commercial activities.

Mines are now being planned on the seabed in Norway, where several important minerals and metals are waiting. Why do Norwegians believe in mines in extremely difficult conditions, even on the high seas?

“We have experience in the offshore industry that can be utilized in ecologically sustainable mining to produce the minerals and metals needed for the green transition,” a professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. Steinar Ellefmo tells Helsingin Sanomat.

There is a lot of talk in Norway about a green revolution or transition, which means replacing fossil fuels with renewable electricity. Then a lot of battery materials, among other things, are needed.

And most importantly, Norway also has potential wealth in its territorial waters.

“ Offshore mines can significantly replace oil and gas production.

Ellefmon a group at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) is studying sea ores in Trondheim.

“The seabed could be one of the new sources. Europe is a major consumer of minerals and metals. Europe should bear some of the cost by allowing mining in our backyard. ” In this connection, Steinar Ellefmo also mentions Finland.

Last year, Oslo-based research firm Rystad Energy published a summary of mining opportunities in Norwegian waters.

The massive sulfide layers contain copper, cobalt, zinc, iron, gold, silver, and lead. There are sulfide layers especially on the backbone of the Mid-Atlantic, between the island of Jan Mayen and the Svalbard.

The area is part of Norway’s exclusive economic zone, within which the country has the exclusive right to exploit ore and energy resources.

Manganese modules or iron manganese concretions contain iron, manganese, nickel, cobalt and copper. Manganese, iron, copper, nickel, titanium, tellurium and rare earth metals have accumulated in the shell layers of the sea mountains.

Rystad Energy has also assessed demand in the green revolution industry. Copper goes into batteries, wind farms, solar power plants and the electricity grid. Cobalt is needed in batteries and zinc in wind farms.

Rare earth metals are needed in wind turbines and batteries. Silver goes to the solar panels.

According to the largest demand and production modeling, Norway could sell $ 20 billion worth of offshore products in 2050. The figure can be compared to current oil and gas exports, which are worth about $ 60 billion annually. Offshore mines can significantly replace oil and gas production.

Maritime oil and gas production technology can be adapted to seabed mines as well.

Production vessels, or mobile drilling rigs, are now used to pump oil. A similar vessel can lift a pipe along the ore sludge. In the ship, the ore is separated from the sludge and the water is pumped down to the return pipe.

There are also new companies in the field in Asia. Last year, the Chinese group CMI received preliminary approval from the U.S. Maritime Administration for an underwater excavator.

The technology was tested last September in the South China Sea at a depth of 1,300 meters. One of the special features of the solution was that the excavator worked in conjunction with a manned submarine. According to the company, the equipment can be used to dig cobalt from the slopes of submarine mountains.

“ The robot recognizes the ore, which it crushes with suitable tools into a sludge.

Mines Of course, it can also be in shallow waters and water-filled mines, where the necessary technology has also been developed in Finland. The Unexmin diving robot has been developed at the University of Tampere to study water-filled mines.

The results are commercialized by the Hungarian Unexmin Georobotics. There are 30,000 abandoned mines in Europe alone. Some of them should be re-excavated with underwater technology.

“Unxemin robots are designed for a maximum depth of 500 meters, so in principle up to that depth it is also able to explore submarine ore resources,” says the professor of automation and mechanical engineering. Kari T. Koskinen From the University of Tampere.

The ore prospecting robot is only the first stage tool.

“In our new Robominers project, we are developing an autonomous bio-based robot for mining and quarrying itself, which also includes technologies for underwater operations,” says Koskinen.

The project involves 14 organizations from 11 European countries. The goal is to develop a modular robot whose parts can be fed through a small hole into the mine. The parts then assemble themselves into a robot.

The robot recognizes the ore, which it crushes with suitable tools into a sludge. The sludge is pumped up. The project envisions a semi-automatic, remote-controlled pilot robot by 2030 and automated digging underwater by 2050.

With a little imagination, it is easy to imagine that if the device works in a narrow mine shaft, it will work in open water as well.

“We have the know-how and ability to make similar devices for the marine environment as well,” says Koskinen.

Because marine mines are only in the plans, it is possible to design them as ecological as well. Industry assures that environmental damage is prevented in advance.

“There are ecological problems we are working to solve,” Ellefmo says.

According to a Rystad Energy report, disruption to the ecosystem can be minimized by concentrating excavation on “passive”, inanimate or sparsely populated areas.

Biologists warn that ecological disturbances can have a long-term effect.

Max Planck Institute biologist Antje Boetius and his colleagues in Bremen have studied the long-term effects of offshore mining in the Mining impact project.

In 1989, environmentalists plowed spotty recesses into the Pacific Ocean at the bottom of the Peruvian basin. The furrows give clues to the changes caused by the ore collection. Researchers have found that the microbial population recovers slowly.

Still about 25 years later, the number of microbes in the fjord was only 70 percent of the intact seabed microbial population. The researchers calculated that it will take 50 years for the seabed to recover from nature.

“ “Only about ten percent of the seabed has been mapped.”

So the assessment of production potential rather than the environmental impact is still hampered by the limited knowledge of seabed ore resources and ecosystems.

“Only about ten percent of the seabed has been mapped. Only about three percent or a little more has been seen or studied visually, ”recalls the professor of geochemistry Christoph Beier From the University of Helsinki.

“This, of course, raises fears that we will actually destroy large, completely unexplored ecosystems before they are scientifically studied and evaluated. Many deep-sea species have not been studied very well. ”

According to Beier, for example, the elemental composition of manganese-containing layers is still under investigation. Because there are few samples of the seabed, scientists are still trying to guess the composition.

Beier is researching a specialist researcher at the Geological Survey Joonas Virtasalon with manganese deposits in the Baltic Sea. Researchers from the Finnish Environment Institute and Germany, Switzerland and Denmark are also participating in the Fermaid project.

Foundation work has been done in previous studies. In the second year, a research team from the Environment Center, the University of Helsinki and the Geological Survey of Finland published a summary of several sites in Finland’s coastal areas.

Deposits of iron manganese on the seabed.­

The shores of the Gulf of Finland and the Kvarken have iron and manganese deposits in a wider area than previously thought. One of the researchers was the author of the dissertation Laura M. Kaikkonen.

He warned that the extraction of seabed ores could have a long impact on the marine ecosystem and the effects need to be clarified before commercial exploitation can take place.

However, the emergence of commercial offshore mines in the Baltic Sea is still very uncertain.

Sure instead, there is valuable information rising from the seabed. The Fermaid project examines what iron manganese deposits have to say about climate change over the last 7,000 years.