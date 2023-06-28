FromPatrick Mayer close

In southern Ukraine, a farmer apparently doesn’t want to forego his harvest despite the heavy fighting – and is getting creative amidst the chaos.

Munich/Cherson/Zaporischja – In the turmoil of the Ukraine war, work has to continue in many places. As harsh as it sounds, many people in the battered country go to work as usual while there is killing and dying on the battlefields to the east and south.

Ukraine counter-offensive: farmer in the south turns tractor into a deminer

This applies not least to the ubiquitous agriculture, the main branch of the economy in the entire Ukraine. Mines, duds, buried ammunition – it’s a tedious job that some intrepid farmer does even in areas where Ukrainian troops and Russian army are fighting each other bitterly.

For example, on the southern front between the Zaporizhia region, the Dnipro River, the Kherson Oblast and Melitopol on the Azov Sea. Somewhere in this vast territory, the video that arouses a lot of attention on Twitter is said to have been created. It shows how a farmer converted his large tractor into a deminer. But that’s not all.

🤯👏👏 The farmer simply couldn’t wait for his land to be cleared of unexploded ordnance. So, he came up with an idea and built a remote-controlled tractor-drone and started demining and seeding his land at the same time!#Ukraine #Kherson #Zaporizhzhia pic.twitter.com/S6RWoGWEky — dr Khaled Alfaiomi (@Alfaiomi) June 22, 2023

First, the massive front of the vehicle catches the eye. Of course, the farmer also wants to protect his tractor, i.e. his belongings, from a possible mine explosion. At the same time, however, the owner obviously expresses his sympathy and identification with the Ukrainian armed forces, whose emblem he drew on the imposing steel plate.

Mines in the Ukraine war: a tractor drives remotely over a field in the south

It is only at second glance that you notice that there is no one sitting in the driver’s cab while the tractor moves purposefully and plows the earth with a plow mounted at the rear. The agricultural machine drives remotely. But how is that possible?

“The farmer couldn’t wait for his land to be rid of unexploded ordnance. So he had an idea, built a remote-controlled tractor drone and at the same time started clearing mines and seeding his land,” reads the Twitter account where the video was shared. And indeed: Suddenly someone, apparently the farmer himself, is filming a laptop at a safe distance in a car, from which the tractor is apparently being controlled.

The almost comical anecdote is dead serious: according to the website of the European Council, “the share of wheat in total exports to developing countries and to industrialized countries is 17.7% and 9.9% respectively. Maize accounts for 25.6% and 24.7% of total exports to developing and developed countries, respectively”. This makes Ukraine one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat and corn.

The head of the agricultural committee of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksandr Haydu, had already presented alarming figures on the effects of the bombing and fighting on agriculture in March. According to the news agency Reuters it will take decades to clean up the pollution and contamination of soil, fields and forests.

Ukraine War: Millions of hectares of land are polluted after Russian attack

More than five million hectares of agricultural land were contaminated by mines or the remains of explosives, Haydu explained loudly at the time Editorial Network Germany (RND): “Due to mines or dangerous explosive devices on agricultural land, it is often impossible to cultivate them.” Instead of the usual 7.7 million hectares, for example, the winter seed could only be sown on 4.5 million hectares, the MP reported. Thanks to his creativity, the farmer described in the video did not let any of this stop him. (pm)

Rubric list image: © Screenshot [email protected]