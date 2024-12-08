The pair skaters Minerva Hase and Nikita Wolodin have achieved their second winter fairy tale. In Grenoble, the figure skaters training in Berlin repeated their victory in the Grand Prix final – unlike last year, this time they were favorites and left the former Japanese world champions Riku Miura/Ryuichi Kihara far behind. Next demonstration of her “winter” freestyle: at the German championships in two weeks in Oberstdorf.