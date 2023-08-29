Disposed unit serves Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay; BRL 1.5 billion was paid when the agreement was closed between the companies

A Marfrig Global Foodsgiant of the beef sector and producer of hamburgers, sold for R$ 7.5 billion to the company Minerva Foods slaughter units in South America. The agreement was announced on Monday (28.Aug.2023). Read the full relevant fact (423 KB).

Still according to an official note from Marfrig Global Foods, R$ 1.5 billion was paid when the agreement with Minerva was closed. The sold unit, Athn Foods Holdings, serves Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay. The negotiation included 4 slaughterhouses in Australia.

“The industrial complexes in the region, which integrate slaughter and production of high added value items, with greater scale, efficiency and profit margins, remain under the management of Marfrig, which now has a consolidated annual revenue of around R$ 130 billion”said Marfrig in a note.

According to the frigorific company, the sale is part of a “strategic focus process” It is “does not involve exchange of shares”however, is “subject to approval by regulatory and competition authorities”.

According to Marcos Molina dos Santos, founder and chairman of Marfrig’s Board of Directors, the sale consolidates the company “more and more” as a global company and with “Leading brands in their segments”.

“We see huge opportunities for growth, with higher and more resilient margins”declared Molina dos Santos.

In a note, Minerva stated that the operation generated a “leapfrog in its performance in the beef market”. The company will expand its cattle slaughtering and deboning capacity by 44%: from 29,540 to 42,439 heads/day.

“Based on the sensitivity analysis carried out for the operation, the net revenue of the acquired plants added to the company’s current net revenue will result in an amount in excess of R$ 50 billion”declared Minerva.

Here’s what was sold:

21 cattle slaughtering and deboning units in Brazil;

5 in Paraguay;

6 in Argentina;

6 in Uruguay;

two in Colombia;

a lamb slaughtering and deboning unit in Chile;

4 for lamb slaughter in Australia.

According to Fernando Queiroz, CEO of Minerva Foods, the agreement signed with Marfrig Global Foods brings “very enthusiasm” because of the “geographical diversification” and says it complements “unique shape” the operation in South America.

“This will take our Company to another level, give us access to new international customers, maximize commercial opportunities and operational synergies, reduce risks and expand our ability to compete in the international animal protein market”said the CEO.

Here is the full text of the note released by Marfrig:

“São Paulo, August 28, 2023 – Marfrig Global Foods (MRFG3 and ADR Level 1: MRRTY), the largest hamburger producer in the world and one of the global leaders in the beef protein market, announced today another step in its process of strategic focus on high value-added product markets and brands. The company – which controls National Beef, the fourth largest and most efficient beef producer in the United States, and BRF, owner of brands such as Sadia, Perdigão and Qualy – sold to Minerva Foods cattle slaughter units in South America, in a transaction of 7.5 billion reais, with 1.5 billion reais paid upon signing the contract. The industrial complexes in the region, which integrate slaughter and production of high added value items, with greater scale, efficiency and profit margins, remain under the management of Marfrig, which now has consolidated annual revenue of around 130 billion reais .

“We are increasingly consolidating ourselves as a global company, with geographic diversification, high added value products and leading brands in their segments”, says Marcos Molina dos Santos, founder and chairman of Marfrig’s Board of Directors. “We see huge opportunities for growth, with higher and more resilient margins.

“Marfrig’s strategic focus on high value-added, industrialized and branded products began in 2018, with the acquisition of control of National Beef, which, in addition to supplying the US market, exports to some of the most demanding customers in the world. world. The following year, the company acquired Quickfood, in Argentina, owner of leading brands such as Paty and Vieníssima!, and the industrial complex of Várzea Grande, in Mato Grosso. In 2020, there was the acquisition of Campo del Tesoro, in Argentina, focused on the production of hamburgers. And, last year, Marfrig inaugurated the most modern hamburger factory in the world in Bataguassu, in Mato Grosso do Sul. Also last year, Marfrig acquired share control of BRF, one of the largest food companies in the world. From 2018 to 2022, the participation of industrialized and branded products in the net revenue of the South America operation went from around 5% to almost 20%. Processed production capacity has doubled in the last five years.

“Marfrig maintains the equivalent of 60% of the total revenues obtained by the South America Operation in 2022, with double-digit margins, and continues to export to more than 140 countries. The company maintains all its industrial complexes in the region: Pampeano, in Rio Grande do Sul, the largest exporter of canned beef by-products to Europe, and the slaughtering and processing units for high added value and branded products in Várzea Grande, in Mato Grosso, and Promissão, in the interior of São Paulo. The company also continues with its new hamburger factory in Bataguassu, in Mato Grosso do Sul, in addition to the industrial complex in San Jorge, in Argentina, where it produces items from brands such as Quickfood, Paty and Vieníssima!. In Uruguay, the industrial complex of Tacuarembó, leader in the production of organic meat, and the processing unit of Fray Bentos remain under Marfrig’s control. In Chile, the company maintains its storage, distribution and trading complexes.

“The sale of slaughter assets does not involve an exchange of shares and is subject to approval by regulatory and competition authorities. The slaughter assets sold to Minerva are the following: Alegrete and Bagé and São Gabriel, in Rio Grande do Sul, Bataguassu, in Mato Grosso do Sul, Chupinguaia, in Rondônia, Mineiros, in Goiás, Pontes and Lacerda and Tangará da Serra, in Mato Grosso. In Brazil, three more inactive plants will be sold – in addition to these. In Argentina, the Villa Mercedes cattle slaughter unit will be sold. In Chile, the sheep slaughtering unit in Patagonia and, in Uruguay, the cattle slaughtering units in Colônia, Salto and San José.”

Here is the full statement released by Minerva Foods:

“Minerva Foods (Minerva SA – B3: BEEF3 | OTC – Nasdaq International: MRVSY), leader in exports of fresh beef and its derivatives in South America, announces the acquisition of Marfrig’s beef slaughtering and deboning plants, located in South America, for the amount of R$ 7.5 billion. The transaction is subject to analysis and approval by the respective competition authorities.

“With this transaction, Minerva Foods takes a step forward in its operations in the beef market: the Company will expand its cattle slaughtering and deboning capacity to 42,439 head/day, compared to the current volume of 29,540 head/day, representing a increase, therefore, of approximately 44% in this indicator. Based on the sensitivity analysis carried out for the operation, the net revenue from the acquired plants added to the Company’s current net revenue will result in an amount in excess of R$50 billion. Other competitive advantages of the transaction include the capture of synergies on the logistics front, opportunities to expand and improve distribution, in addition to expanding access to international customers, reinforcing the company’s leadership in beef exports from South America.

“11 plants and 1 Distribution Center will be acquired in Brazil, 1 industrial unit in Argentina and another 3 factories in Uruguay. The deal also involved the purchase of 1 lamb plant in Chile, contributing to the protein diversification strategy and operating in niche markets with high added value.

“In total, the Company now has 40 cattle slaughtering and deboning plants: there are 21 units in Brazil, 5 in Paraguay, 6 in Argentina, 6 in Uruguay and 2 in Colombia. In the lamb segment, the company now has 5 plants and a total slaughtering and deboning capacity of 25,716 heads/day, 4 plants in Australia and 1 plant in Chile, expanding its access to premium markets.

“The move also helps Minerva Foods to be increasingly better positioned to meet the growing world demand for beef, through the number 1 platform in terms of efficiency for this protein from South America.

“According to Fernando Queiroz, CEO of Minerva Foods, the company has been investing daily for more than 30 years to bring the best quality beef to different international markets and this operation, in addition to reaffirming the Company’s leadership in beef exports since South America, represents another step in its mission to contribute to sustainable food on the planet.

“We are very excited about this move, which is in line with our geographic diversification strategy and uniquely complements our operation in South America, which is one of the most competitive markets in the world. This will take our Company to another level, give us access to new international clients, maximize commercial opportunities and operational synergies, reduce risks and expand our ability to compete in the international animal protein market.

The deal also strengthens Minerva Foods’ position in the domestic market, the company becomes the second largest producer of beef in the region, in a diversified and very competitive market. This creates value for different audiences: the producers, with whom Minerva Foods has always sought to establish a partnership relationship through various initiatives, not just commercial, but technical and financial support, commitment to good production practices and incentives for action sustainable, and who will now be able to further strengthen the commercial relationship with the company; customers, who will be able to count on a greater volume of premium and high value-added products, considering the increase in the Company’s production capacity; employees, who will have more professional opportunities, with the company’s growth and a greater volume of industrial units among the Company’s assets; shareholders, with the company’s growth and the creation of value in the medium and long term; and society in general, as the movement strengthens South America’s competitiveness in meeting the world’s demand for beef protein.”