





SAO PAULO/DUBAI (Reuters) – Minerva said on Thursday night that it has closed a deal to acquire, in partnership with Saudi Arabian company Salic, the Australian Lamb Company (ALC) sheep meat processor for around US$260 million. .

The acquisition will be made through a joint venture between Minerva Foods Australia and Livestock Investment Company (Salic). They will directly hold 65% and 35% stakes in the enterprise, respectively.

According to a material fact, after the agreement, the company will hold about 15% of the lamb and ewe market in Australia, where it already has Shark Lake and the Great Eastern Abattoir.

“We believe that with the consolidation of our operations in Australia – and with investments in facilities improvements and maximization of operational and commercial structures – it will bring significant synergy in the coming months”, said Minerva, without providing further details on the cost reduction.

The Australian Lamb Company has a slaughtering capacity of 3.78 million animals a year and has two processing plants in the state of Victoria, Minerva noted, adding that exports account for 93% of its sales.

“The acquisition of ALC in partnership with Minerva Foods is in line with Salic’s strategy to contribute to national food security objectives through diversified global investments in countries with a competitive advantage such as Australia,” said Sulaiman Al Rumaih, CEO of Salic group.

Minerva will invest US$169 million in the business, while Salic will invest US$91 million.

The Brazilian company said it expects the business to improve its penetration in niche markets and expand its portfolio of products with greater added value.

Salic, founded in 2011 to ensure the supply of food in Saudi Arabia through mass production and investments abroad, holds 31% of Minerva.

Valor Econômico newspaper anticipated the deal on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Gabriel Araujo in São Paulo and Maha El Dahan in Dubai)







