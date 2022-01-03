Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a list of instructions to the government and the State Duma in relation to the country’s coal industry, informs Kremlin website. They were made after a meeting on the situation in the coal industry of Kuzbass, held on December 2, 2021.

In particular, they say about the intention to make the miners’ salaries independent of the amount of coal mined by them. Putin instructed the government to exclude from the structure of salaries payments that directly or indirectly depend on the output, keeping the share of the constant part at 70 percent. For this, the government was instructed to amend the federal sectoral agreement by February 1, 2022.

Also, the President ordered to suspend the work of mines in case they have not been degassed, and to increase the responsibility of employers for violations of the labor protection of miners. For this, Putin asked to amend the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. In addition, on his behalf, it is necessary to create an audit system for organizations operating mines so that they comply with safety and technical regulation requirements.

On December 2, Vladimir Putin, at a meeting on the state of emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass, after the report of the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov on the system of remuneration of miners, expressed his dissatisfaction. According to the head of state, the department failed to conduct a deep analysis of the situation.