The largest mining company in the world, BHP Billiton, which is based in Australia, has decided to fight drunkenness in mines and has banned miners from drinking beer after evening shifts. The new rules angered the workers and turned into serious clashes between the miner and labor unions, writes the CartEgg edition.

BHP officials have banned employees from drinking beer in Australian mines’ hostels after 9:30 pm. In addition, workers were limited in the daily consumption of alcoholic drink – up to four cans, in Australia this is about one liter of beer with a strength of 4.8 percent.

Trade unions, representing the interests of 20 thousand miners, saw in the new rules a violation of the miners’ rights to privacy and rest outside of working hours.

Related materials Alpine budget. They decided to give even more money to the North Caucasus. Why didn’t all the previous plans for its development work? Let’s argue. Banks promise Russians easy money. Why gullible customers rarely win?

“The BHP workers are tired of being treated like children. If there are problems with multiple employees, they need to be dealt with with disciplinary action, not curfews and restrictions, ”said Shane Rawlestone, Australia’s national organizer of the Workers’ Union. The activist added that the ban would not prevent miners from driving to neighboring towns and villages for drinks. The changes will affect not only miners, but also service personnel. For example, a chef who ends his shift after 9:30 pm will lose the chance to drink beer at the end of the working day, notes Reuters…

The company’s management plans to improve safety at mines and reduce health risks to employees through the ban on alcohol in the evening. The new rules should take effect on July 1. This is the second time since the beginning of the year that BHP Billiton is tightening its drinking rules. In February, workers were restricted to six cans of beer.

Workplace drunkenness is being fought all over the world. Recently, the deputy chairman of the Public Chamber of the Leningrad Region, Vladimir Petrov, proposed to prohibit Russians suffering from alcoholism from taking leading positions. The politician also insists that at least twice a year, the boss must undergo a strict physical examination so that doctors can identify his addiction to drinking in time.