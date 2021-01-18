In China, trapped in a gold mine a week ago, miners handed a note to rescuers that more than half of them were still alive.

An explosion in a mine under construction in Shandong province occurred on January 10. As a result, the underground entrance was blocked and all communications were disrupted. At the time of the explosion, 22 people were working in the mine.

As reported Xinhua, last Sunday rescuers drilled a tunnel through which they pushed metal wire. They felt that someone was pulling the wire, and also heard a knock.

The miners were given food, medicine, paper and pencils and received a note from them stating that 12 survivors were near the rubble.

Rescuers are now planning to drill tunnels to other sections of the mine to find the rest of those caught in the rubble.

The day before, it was reported that in Tuva, a worker was killed in a collapse of a mine at the Lunsin enterprise. There were three miners in the area where the collapse occurred. Two of them themselves came out of the face, one more died.