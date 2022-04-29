The gradual spread of battery electric vehicles is increasing the demand on the market for the main materials necessary for the construction of the accumulators and wiring of electrified vehicles. Graphite, copper, nickel, lithium and rare earths are just some of the raw materials that are shaping the political-economic balance of the international scene.

The IEA, the International Energy Agency, recently published a report on the role of critical minerals in the transition to clean energy. Within the vast and in-depth research, reports on the main countries of extraction and processing of raw materials stand out. In the field of pure extraction, China dominates the market for graphite and rare earths, while surprisingly Australia is at the top of the lithium sector.

The main mining countries of the minerals necessary for the construction of full-electric cars are divided as follows:

-Copper: Chile 28%, Peru 12%, China 8%

-Nickel: Indonesia 33%, Philippines 12%, Russia 11%

-Cobalt: Democratic Republic of Congo 69%, Australia 4%, Russia 4%

-Graphite: China 64%

-Rare lands: China 60%, United States 13%, Myanmar 11%

-Lithium: Australia 52%, Chile 22%, China 13%

On the other hand, a slightly different speech for the complete processing of minerals, a field in which China holds the dominance in every sector. Among the European countries, there is the presence of Finland and Belgium among the main cobalt workers, a scenario that however reflects the greater diffusion of electric vehicles in Northern Europe.

-Copper: China 40%, Chile 10%, Japan 6%

-Nickel: China 35%, Indonesia 15%, Japan 8%

-Cobalt: China 65%, Finland 10%, Belgium 5%

– Graphite: China 64%

-Rare lands: China 87%, Malaysia 12%, Estonia 1%

-Lithium: China 58%, Chile 29%, Argentina 10%

The IEA report also provides a comparison between the average presence of each mineral on board a full-electric car and a model with a conventional heat engine. In addition to the natural absence of graphite, nickel, cobalt, lithium and zinc on thermal cars, it is surprising how a full-electric car needs more than double the amount of copper compared to a model with a combustion engine, necessary for the construction of the high voltage wiring.

Mineral Ground in an electric car [kg] Mass in a car with a combustion engine [kg] Graphite 66.3 / Copper 53.2 22.3 Nickel 39.9 / Manganese 24.5 11.2 Cobalt 13.3 / Lithium 8.9 / Zinc 0.5 / Rare lands 0.1 0.1 Other 0.2 0.3