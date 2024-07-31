ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Kenges Rakishev, one of Kazakhstan’s richest men, stepped off a private jet and into the first car in a convoy of SUVs. The vehicles sped across the snowy steppe of eastern Kazakhstan at 90 miles per hour.

Rakishev pointed at the empty panorama. “Nothing, right?” he said with a laugh. “But it’s a unique opportunity.”

That opportunity lies in nickel, a key mineral used in electric vehicles and other clean energy technologies. Kazakhstan has plenty of nickel, and Rakishev is investing tens of millions of dollars to mine it.

The world’s transition to renewable energy requires huge amounts of nickel, copper, lithium and other critical minerals. Kazakhstan has plenty of them and China, the largest producer of batteries and electric vehicles, is right next door and eager to buy.

“Everything is going to China,” said Rakishev, 44.

Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic, borders Russia and China and maintains close trade ties with Russia, but China is a much bigger customer for Kazakhstan’s critical minerals. Kazakhstan said it was also courting buyers from the West.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has signed pacts with the European Union and Britain to cooperate on critical minerals. The United States held initial talks with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries this year.

Beijing has invested billions of dollars, much of it as part of its Belt and Road foreign policy initiative, in modernizing Kazakhstan’s railways and other infrastructure to establish easier trade routes to Europe, a key trading partner for China.

On the China-Kazakhstan border, the two countries built Khorgos Gateway, the world’s largest port used exclusively for handling cargo containers transported by train.

On Kazakhstan’s western border along the Caspian Sea, China has invested in a container hub in the port city of Aktau.

This is now a rail alternative for shipping goods from China to Europe in half the time it takes to ship goods by sea from Shanghai to Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

China’s economic influence is now evident across Kazakhstan. New Chinese electric vehicle dealerships are popping up in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s richest city.

During a visit to Kazakhstan in July, Xi Jinping, China’s leader, said the two countries had agreed to double their bilateral trade “as soon as possible” by cultivating growth and cooperation in areas such as important minerals.

But there is strong anti-Chinese sentiment and mistrust among some Kazakhs — especially those outside the political class or business elite. China’s detention of Uighurs and members of other predominantly Muslim groups, including ethnic Kazakhs, in camps in Xinjiang has exacerbated misgivings. About two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s population is Muslim.

In a national address last year, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan, said he wanted to prioritize the development of rare earth and rare metals, which he called the “new oil.” So far this year, the number of exploration licenses in Kazakhstan is set to nearly double the average annual amount granted over the previous six years.

Rakishev’s company, Kaznickel, produces nickel and cobalt in the Abay region of eastern Kazakhstan. The project is nothing like open-pit mines in countries such as Indonesia.

In fields covered with fresh snow, wells emerge from the ground every meter or so. Kaznickel injects a chemical solution into the ground through the openings. Nickel dissolves in the solution, which is then pumped to the surface and processed in a metal warehouse next to the site.

The project began five years ago as a test. Mining requires a lot of patience and foresight — a lesson that Rakishev said other countries should take note of.

The West is falling behind on critical minerals, he said. China began securing supplies of lithium, cobalt and graphite decades ago.

“You have to be patient like China,” he said. “They think strategically.”