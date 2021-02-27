Salt and sand have been versatile anti-icing agents for a long time. Back in 1868, the Moscow press wrote that salt not only harms the footwear of pedestrians, but also eats away the hooves of horses, causing diseases in animals, and suggested options for using other substances for cleaning roads. However, over a century and a half, not many alternatives to sodium chloride and salt-containing mixtures have been found. Meanwhile, new ways of dealing with ice still appeared.

Chemical reagents

In Russia, the most advanced anti-icing technologies have been created and are being applied: since the mid-90s, road workers have abandoned ordinary salt, which accumulated in soils and harmed plants, and switched to technical salt (NaCl). In 2001-2002, Moscow also abandoned it and began to buy solid chlorides, including magnesium chloride. In 2007, a decree was adopted “On the procedure for admitting the use of anti-icing agents for winter cleaning of road facilities”, defining a list of substances suitable for work in the capital.

For a long time, sand has not been used in Moscow, which turns into dust in the spring and clogs sewer drains. Basically, modified calcium chloride (CCCM) in granules and its liquid solutions are now used to combat snow and ice. Unlike salt, it does not worsen, but, on the contrary, improves the condition of the soil, because it is itself a fertilizer.

Treating snow with reagents is only part of the street cleaning process. Their task is to prevent the snow from caking and soften the already existing roll. After turning the top layer into slurry, it is removed by graders and transported by dump trucks to the smelting plants.

Mineral water on the roads

Unlike the capital in Russia and abroad, ordinary salt (sodium chloride) and technical salt (NaCl), which are added to fine sand, are still actively used for street cleaning. True, salt and salt solutions can be not only technical, but also natural.

The experience of the Yaroslavl region is interesting. Mineral water from a well near Poshekhonya has been used there since 2007. This well was discovered back in the 60s of the last century during geological exploration. In central Russia, they were looking for oil and at a depth of one and a half thousand meters they found an underground lake of salt water. The concentration of salts in it is so high that this brine can be used to combat ice at temperatures down to -15 degrees. At a price it is several times lower than industrial chemicals.

Mineral water is pumped into tank cars and sent to road sections. They serve the intercity routes of the Yaroslavl region between Peshekhonya, Uglich, Yaroslavl and Rybinsk.

Coal instead of sand

Unusual street bedding technologies are used in the Urals near coal deposits. Instead of sand-salt mixtures, coal chips are used there, which creates good adhesion properties on packed snow. Rolled coal does not turn into dust like sand and is well washed off with water during the spring thaw of the snow cover. However, when using it, the roads turn black.

Granite chips

In the north of Sweden and Norway, where thaws are rare and for months the temperature does not rise above -15 degrees, unusual methods are used along with the usual technologies for dealing with snow and ice. In frosts, in which salt is no longer effective, the snow is not brushed off to asphalt, leaving a layer of several centimeters. On top of the roll, “hot gravel” is applied, that is, a mixture of water heated to 80 degrees with stone chips. As a result, the abrasive material is frozen into the crust and turns into a hard coating suitable for the movement of cars. Such winter roads can function for about a week with a daily traffic of about 1.5 thousand cars, after which a repeated “freezing” of gravel chips is required. True, this technology is very harmful for car bodies, since small stones ejected by the wheel protector can damage glass and paintwork.

Salt and sugar

On the Swedish island of Gotland, we also use the usual chemicals and even salt, but experiments are underway with other mixtures. For example, the effectiveness of salt and sugar has been studied to produce a 70/30 mixture. As it turned out, sugar acts as a catalyst for chemical reactions that generate heat, which is why ice and snow melt more actively. In some cases, the proportion of sugar was increased to 50%. Interestingly, sugar by itself does not give the desired effect. It only works in combination with saline solutions.

However, this technology was not widely used in Sweden. The fact is that a mixture of salt and sugar fell in love with wild animals. They began to go out onto the roads immediately after the passage of road vehicles and lick off the wet snow. As a result, accidents arose. In order not to attract animals, the roads decided to use sugar additives only in safe places.

Geothermal waters

Effective and safe street cleaning technologies exist in Iceland. True, they are applicable exclusively in this island state.

In some settlements in Iceland, pipes with hot water from geothermal springs have been leaked under the sidewalks. Free underground heat is used to heat bridges and roads. These same geothermal waters provide energy for residential buildings.