THE mineral salts they are organic compounds that can be found in soil and water, which are then absorbed into plants and the bodies of animals that eat those plants. Mineral salts are used for tissue growth and repair, for energy and metabolism, and for proper cellular functioning. A deficiency in any of the micronutrients can lead to a number of specific symptoms, as well as general symptoms such as lack of energy, mental confusion and poor brain functioning. immune system.

Most adults need up to 100 milligrams of any micronutrient per day, although recommendations for each vitamin and mineral vary. Some minerals cannot be fully synthesized by the body, and others can be synthesized but not in adequate amounts. Therefore, they must be obtained through dietary sources.

The five most important mineral salts are calcium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium and magnesium. Many of these are used for cellular reactions within the body. Many cells contain channels that use these nutrients as an opening and closing mechanism. Trace elements are those believed to have specific functions and include iron, zinc, iodine, copper, sulfur, choline, cobalt, manganese and selenium.

Fruits rich in mineral salts: here is the top 5

1.Dried apricots. Dried fruit, especially dried apricots, is an excellent source of potassium. They also have the added benefit of being high in fiber, which can be beneficial for your gut health, especially if you are prone to constipation.

Brazil nuts. One Brazil nut per day is often considered the minimum amount needed to meet your selenium needs. Brazil nuts have a creamy, slightly bitter flavor and contain healthy, unsaturated fats. Selenium helps support thyroid health, which is critical for normal metabolism. Bananas. There’s a reason why many athletes eat a banana during their break! Bananas are rich in potassium, an essential nutrient for many different functions. Potassium has particularly important roles in heart health and fluid balance. Hazelnuts. Hazelnuts are not only a key ingredient in chocolate spread, but they are also a source of manganese. Hazelnuts add a delicious creamy flavor when used in baking and also work well when roasted. Manganese acts as an aid in various cellular reactions, so it is essential for healthy functioning. Avocado. A source of healthy fats (and delicious on toast), avocados are also a source of copper. This is one of the trace minerals that plays a role in energy metabolism. A balanced diet usually provides the daily requirement of copper.

A balanced diet can provide most of the minerals we need, however, supplementation may be needed for extra support. It is important to have a range of different foods as this will maximize your vitamin and mineral intake. Many of the foods on this list are commonly found in most supermarkets and should be easy to incorporate into your weekly grocery shopping.

This article is for educational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for medical advice. If you have any concerns about your health or diet, contact your GP or other relevant healthcare provider.