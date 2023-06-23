Minenna case, the communiqué of the cdr del Sole 24 Ore

The arrest of Marcellus Minennaformer director of the Agency of Customsdid not cause shocks only on the front political-judicial but it also sparked protests from his own colleagues reporters of the Only 24 Hours. Minenna, in fact, had long been columnist in the Confindustria newspaper and now the cdr of the newspaper is addressed to direction with a statement and asks explanations. “Hello director, – wrote the cdr in an email dated November 2021 which is reported today in the Sun – as you will have read, from the news of these hours it turns out that our collaborator, Marcello Minenna is currently investigated by the Rome prosecutor’s office for abuse of office. In similar cases, even in the recent past, we have always adopted a caution line, to protect the credibility of our publication: we believe that this time too it would be appropriate to follow it. Therefore, we ask you – continues the note of the cdr del Sole – to evaluate the Suspension of the collaboration of Minennawaiting for the matter to be clarified”.

Yesterday Marcello Minenna was arrested as part of an investigation by the Forlì prosecutor’s office. The alleged crime is corruption. To Marcello Minenna, who has continued his collaboration with Il Sole 24 Ore over the years (again four days ago one of his articles was hosted as usual on the first page), we sincerely hope to clarify their position as soon as possible.

