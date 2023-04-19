Indie World April 2023 opened with Mineko’s Night Market, a game between an adventure and a trading simulation. For the occasion, the release date was revealed, set at September 26, 2023 on Nintendo Switch and PC.

In Mineko’s Night Marker players will have to collect resources on an island and then sell them at a village market, also participating in various activities such as parades and feline exhibitions. All this is accompanied by a 2D graphic style inspired by Japanese culture.

Let’s read the official description:

“Mineko’s Night Market is an addictive adventure and trading simulation game in which you will create artifacts, eat lots of goodies and raise dozens of cats.”

“You will play Mineko, a curious young girl who has just arrived in a new home on a Japanese-style and extremely superstitious island at the foot of Mount Fugu. The inhabitants of the island revere the Sun Cat Abe. legendary, but in recent times is wreaking havoc on the island, given its many sightings.”

“Discover the secrets of the village as you go about your daily business: you will have to carry out various tasks, embark on bizarre quests and craft peculiar items for the weekly Night Market!”

“Mineko’s Night Market is a game that celebrates Japanese culture and at the same time tells an exciting story about friendship, traditions … and cats. Lots of cats.”