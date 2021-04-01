The Ministry of Economic Development told Izvestia that they had prepared a reform of the intellectual property market. It included several initiatives. Thus, it is proposed to renew the tax benefit on profits from the sale of property rights to the results of intellectual activity (RIA), officially recorded by organizations as part of their assets. The relief is provided for five years. The preference was valid throughout 2018-2019 and provided for a complete exemption from the tax.

The second point is a reduction in the income tax on license payments from RIA registered with Rospatent and the Ministry of Agriculture under the “patent box” mechanism. This privilege could stimulate the placement of profit centers in Russia for this kind of income of innovative companies. It is also proposed to include RIA, approved by Rospatent and the Ministry of Agriculture, in the second category of the quality of collateral for bank loans. Now, in principle, intellectual products are not included in the lists of pledges of the Bank of Russia. The second category includes certain types of securities (not of the highest quality level), as well as things, provided there is a liquid market for them.

Among the initiatives are the abolition of restrictions on the disposal of universities and research institutes of their rights to RIA without the consent of the founder (often the Ministry of Education and Science), as well as reducing the taxable base for R&D expenditures, subject to their capitalization.

The package also includes other proposals, mostly aimed at removing regulatory restrictions and barriers, but the listed measures are priority ones, the Ministry said. According to the agency, the total amount of intangible assets of Russian organizations is about 6 trillion rubles. According to the Civil Code, RIA includes, for example, trademarks, software, inventions, industrial designs.

