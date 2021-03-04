The Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation wants to double the energy efficiency in the country from the current level by 2050. This was announced on March 4 during the Russian-German online dialogue by the director of the department of competition, energy efficiency and ecology of the department, Peter Bobylev.

“By 2050, with the growth of the economy <…> carbon intensity <…> should fall, that is, energy efficiency should grow by 45-50%. A very ambitious goal, “he says,”RIA News“.

Bobylev noted that this goal is still unofficial and is formulated in the draft strategy for socio-economic development with low greenhouse gas emissions in Russia. Progress in this area is observed due to the modernization of CHP plants and the commissioning of new capacities. Specific and gross fuel consumption has decreased over the past 10 years by about 10% – taking into account the fact that electricity generation has increased over this period.

In September 2020, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade prepared a forecast of socio-economic development for 2021 and for the planning period of 2022 and 2023, according to which, by the end of 2020, electricity consumption in Russia will decrease by 3.6%, to 1.078 trillion kWh.

By 2023, electricity production should grow by 1.6% over the previous year, or up to 1.66 trillion kWh. In the medium term, according to the forecast, the volume of electricity production will continue to be determined by the growth rates of the Russian economy, the department noted.