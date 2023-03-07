With the doubt of the Argentine midfielder Matias ZarachoAtlético Mineiro works “firm and strong” to face on Wednesday against millionaires“a rival of high technical and physical quality”, in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Copa Libertadores, Pedrinho said on Monday.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, against a very good team and with a full stadium. We’re going to work to give our best and bring a good result” from Bogotá, said the Brazilian striker, on loan at Mineiro from the Shakhtar Donetsk Ukrainian, at a press conference.

The team from Belo Horizonte plans to travel to Bogotá on Monday night and train on Tuesday in the Colombian capital, the eve of the first round against Millonarios, a tie in which the two clubs will fight for a spot in the group stage of the Libertadores.

Mineiro comes with everything

Atlético Mineiro defeated Independiente del Valle and qualified for the Copa Libertadores. See also F1 | Horner ready to renew with Red Bull until 2026

pedrinho He stated that “they have been growing as a team” after beating Venezuelan Carabobo in the previous round and, last Saturday, guaranteeing their qualification for the semifinals of the Campeonato Mineiro, which brings together the best clubs in the state of Minas Gerais.

(You may be interested in: Luis Carlos Ruiz: the detailed story behind his absence with Millionaires)

However, the ‘Galo’ coach, the Argentine Eduardo Coudet, He still does not know if he will be able to count on Zaracho, who has had to travel to his country after the death of his brother-in-law in a traffic accident.

His presence at the El Campín stadium is unknown, although the club has offered him the possibility of getting him a flight from Argentina to Colombia, if he considers that he is fit to play.

“We know that playing away from home is always difficult and, for sure, against Millonarios it will be a difficult game,” Pedrinho told reporters. For this reason, the Brazilian forward opted to work “firm and strong” with the aim of arriving well prepared for the match against Millonarios, of which he highlighted his “high technical and physical quality”.

“We have a cast of high quality and players to play great games,” he said. Pedrinho, 24, also expressed his desire to extend his loan at Mineiro, which a priori ends on June 30. “I want to stay and I am sure that the club and my agents will do everything possible for it,” he added.

EFE

More sports news