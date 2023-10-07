Russian sappers under the command of Lieutenant Pavel Tsygankov in the designated area in the shortest possible time carried out mining of landing areas and tank-hazardous areas. The Russian Ministry of Defense spoke about new exploits of Russian military personnel in the special operation zone on Sunday, October 8.

The commander of the engineering unit, Lieutenant Pavel Tsygankov, and his colleagues near the line of combat contact under systematic enemy fire strengthened the defensive lines of Russian units and helped block the actions of sabotage and reconnaissance groups and enemy landing forces.

Having studied a certain area that needed to be mined, sappers equipped anti-tank and anti-personnel minefields along the path of the enemy’s likely attack. When the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted an offensive, throwing into battle assault groups of militants reinforced with armored vehicles, minefields and minefields stopped their advance.

During the offensive attempt, the enemy, having suffered losses in equipment and personnel, was forced to retreat.

Meanwhile, Corporal Sergei Reshetnikov acted as part of a machine gun crew when a battalion tactical group of the Russian Armed Forces fought a defensive battle in the area of ​​one of the populated areas.

The enemy, using massive artillery fire, tried to storm the positions of Russian units. One of the shells fell close to the machine gun crew, causing one of the servicemen to receive a shrapnel wound.

Corporal Reshetnikov, having oriented himself to the situation, immediately provided first aid to his comrade, organized his evacuation, and then continued the battle. The enemy attack was thwarted.

Reshetnikov’s decisive actions in a difficult situation made it possible to save the life of a colleague and prevent the enemy from breaking through the defense. For the courage and bravery shown in the performance of military duty, the corporal was awarded the medal “For saving the dead.”

A day earlier, on October 7, the Ministry of Defense described how a motorized rifle company under the command of Lieutenant Akhmedkhan Kichiakaev inflicted a significant defeat on the enemy during defensive operations. The fighters destroyed more than 10 pieces of equipment and several dozen Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

On the same day, Izvestia correspondent Leonid Kitrar showed the award ceremony for military personnel of the Eastern Group of Forces, who were presented with state awards for their valor and courage in battles in the southern Donetsk direction. This time, 25 military personnel received awards.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.

