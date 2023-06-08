Thursday, June 8, 2023, 00:05



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

UCAM can only win at Cerro del Espino, the field in Majadahonda where Atlético de Madrid B plays its home games. After the 1-1 first leg, the university students are required to win by at least one goal to achieve promotion to the First Federation after finishing the regular league in fifth position and being at a disadvantage compared to their rival, who was worth the tie after finishing second in group 5.

Next Sunday (12:00 pm) Víctor Cea’s team will have to attack a difficult field. And it is that the mattress subsidiary has shown itself to be a very solvent team and practically impregnable at home. Luis García Tevenet’s men achieved 44 of the 65 points signed at the end of the regular season at home, data that shows that Cerro del Espino has been their great ally to reach the end of the league in a great position to achieve promotion.

THE DATA

44

points out of a total of 65 have been added by Luis Tevenet’s team at Cerro del Espino.

twenty-one

UCAM added points at home in the league, but won in Ibiza at the start of the ‘playoff’.

The surprise of the Navalcarnero



Of their 17 home games, the rojiblancos managed to prevail in 14, while they only conceded two draws against Alcorcón B and Melilla itself, a team that managed to be promoted directly. The only defeat harvested took place on matchday 24 against Navalcarnero since they also won 2-0 in the second leg of the first tie against Espanyol B.

UCAM’s numbers away from home, however, are not so brilliant since out of 17 regular league games away from La Condomina they only won 5 (21 points out of 54 in the league), although they were solvent in the first round. of the ‘playoff’ in the difficult field of La Peña.