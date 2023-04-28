PL bets on acronyms such as PSDB, Novo and Podemos to support requests for hearings aimed at eroding Planalto

With no prospect of a seat in the most important posts of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January and of a majority of members in the collegiate, the opposition wants the alignment of names of so-called independent parties to boost the shock troops of the bench of forces cops. The group of congressmen in this niche is better known as the “bullet bench”. The most relevant positions on the commission are: presidency, deputy and rapporteur.

Still without a faithful base to print its mark to make the votes relevant to the Planalto Palace victorious, the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) struggles to undermine congressmen from parties such as União Brasil –with one foot out of line with its management, although it holds positions on the Esplanada dos Ministérios– and PSDB, Cidadania and Podemos, in which there is no sign of support for the PT.

It is in these acronyms that the opposition led by the PL is betting to get support for the requests for hearings that will be presented. Novo and Republicans are on the wing that wants to desiccate Lula’s management.

To the Power360, the chairman of the Public Safety Committee of the Chamber, deputy sanderson (PL-RS), states that the strategy being organized by his peers to wear down the PT administration is “use the expertise of police investigations to exploit the vulnerabilities of those who do not have them”.

The federal deputy is close to one of the former president’s children Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), and one of the most loyal Bolsonarists in Congress. According to Sanderson, his caption will have 3 holders and an equal number in the substitutes.

In addition to Eduardo Bolsonaro, Andre Fernandes (EC) and Alexandre Ramage (RJ). The deputy from Ceará is the author of the request for the creation of the CPMI, read by the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on Wednesday (26.Apr.2023).

“A case study is being carried out for an investigation script”, describes the chairman of the Public Safety Commission. Also according to Sanderson, extremists arrested for the acts of vandalism that destroyed the buildings of Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF (Federal Supreme Court) will be called to testify.

The opposition attacks still want to reach the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, the former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) General Gonçalves Dias, and names of the Military Police of the Federal District.

“There will be real police work, with all the steps proper to an investigation. With the carriage going, the neutral parliamentarians will position themselves. We are betting on it”argues.

Also according to Sanderson, the presidency of the CPMI is on the way to being chosen among deputies and non-senators. The forecast for the installation of the collegiate is next week, still no confirmed date. The CPMI will have a total of 32 members, with equal numerical composition for the Chamber and the Senate.