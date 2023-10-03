This year’s MineCon Live – developer Mojang’s annual celebration of all things Minecraft – is right around the corner, and ahead of the big day on 15th October, the studio is holding its yearly mob vote, with choice number one having now been revealed as the crab .

Minecraft’s annual mob vote, if you’re unfamiliar, gives players the chance to collectively decide on the creature they’d like to see added to the blockbusting survival sandbox next. Previously mob votes have resulted in the likes of the Glow Squid, Panda, Phantom, Llama, and Sniffer all ending up in-game, and the crab is now vying for a place in that illustrious line-up.

As for Mojang’s animated video introducing the crab, should voters shunt the little fella into first place, it’ll be found within the mangrove swamp biome. We’re also told about its crab claw, which, once acquired, will enable players to place blocks further away than would normally be possible – a bit of a builder-focused utility, then, this one.

Introducing the crab!

Two more mob candidates of currently indeterminate nature will be revealed prior to voting, which is set to begin at 6pm UK time/1pm EDT on Friday, 13th October. Voting will then come to close at 6:15pm UK time/1:15pm EDT on the 15th.

Minecraft Live itself gets underway on YouTube at 6pm in the UK/1pm EDT on Sunday, 15th October, meaning results of the mob vote will almost certain be revealed during the show. Mojang has also promised “on-the-horizon news and updates” covering both Minecraft and this year’s action-strategy spin-off, Minecraft Legends.