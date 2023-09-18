Microsoft Minecraft accounts have access to two-factor authentication and, according to Mojang, this ensures “greater player safety and security.” Upon migration, players also receive a free Minecraft cape.

We remind you that today at 5pm Italian time the maximum time to execute the procedure will expire Migrate your Minecraft Java Edition account to your Microsoft account . After that you will no longer be able to access your account. The deadline, known for some time, is set for today, 18 September 2023.

How to migrate your Minecraft account

Minecraft D&D is one of the game’s many expansions

To find out how to complete the Minecraft account migrationjust go to your profile page on Minecraft.net or the Minecraft Launcher.

A will appear notification from Mojang which will tell you that the time has come to migrate. Just click on it and follow the instructions. Once this is complete, you will still be able to play both versions of the game with your new account. When you migrate, you will still be able to use your Minecraft Java account name.

Finally, we remind you that the first details on Minecraft Live 2023 have been announced.