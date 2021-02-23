According to plan Minecraft will receive an update with new textures of the game. This is known as 1.17, and still has no release date.

However, it is known that it will be available sometime in the summer of this year. What is sought is that they are more accessible to players. Those corresponding to gold, copper, coal and red stone will have a distinctive shape. This is supposed to serve that purpose.

The next Minecraft update is coming out in summer

However, the diamond will remain unchanged. Mojang let it be seen that he considers it ‘too iconic’ in the game, so it will persist.

Something that will also change is the distribution of certain materials depending on the height of the stage. This is how there will be many more emeralds in the higher parts.

But if the player dives into the depths he will find more deposits of redstone or red stone. What if it hits the bottom?

Well you will find the grimstone or shadow stone, which is a bit more difficult to tap into Minecraft. It works more or less like the blackstone of Nether – a replacement for the cobblestone or pebble used for basic tools and building materials.

In view of the above, and before the change arrives, you may want to know packages of new textures that you may like. These change the overall appearance.

There are new textures that can be used in Minecraft

To use them on PC you must download the compressed package with extension .zip, start the game and go to Options. After in Resource Packs and click Open Resource Packs folder.

Later you just have to drag the texture pack to the folder. If all is well it will appear in the list of usable aggregates. Entering fully into the subject of those that are available, there are some that fall into the category of ‘vanilla’ (vanilla) that are simple.

The new textures of Minecraft that fall into this category are Faithful Pack, Depixel, Bare Bones Y JustTimm’s Vanilla Additions.

The objective of these is to preserve the graphical simplicity of the game, but each one adds a few touches to differentiate itself from the others. Another category is stylized (stylized).

These add a touch of fantasy to the game. Some give an appearance reminiscent of an RPG or role-playing title with a medieval touch.

The appearance of the game changes in several ways

Those are the cases of John Smith Legacy, Dokucraft Y Chroma Hills. However, Rodrigo’s Pack gives a type appearance cartoon or cartoon, while Cake CraftAs its name suggests, it has pastel hues.

JoliCraft, on the other hand, reminds of the colors of a history book. Now there are other textures that instead of looking for an appearance that we could find in a video game, they are actually more realistic in nature.

Among these new textures are Default Photo Realism Y LB Photo Realism Reload. Although when applied to Minecraft, and considering their block-based geometry, they look very curious.

There are more new textures that serve other purposes. What Retro NES, what seeks to give to Minecraft a game-like look of NES 8-bit, and Wind Waker Edition, with which you get something similar to The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

The textures mentioned above are just a few examples. In reality, there are many more that you can achieve before the changes mentioned at the beginning arrive.

