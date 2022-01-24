An entire country went without the internet last Saturday for about two and a half hours and the blame appears to have been a direct attack on the players of Minecraft who were playing in a tournament. This is the summary of the case involving Team Andorra, a group of participants in a Twitch event called SquidCraft Gameswhich mixes evidence of the Netflix streaming phenomenon with a world created in Minecraft.

In the tournament, participants must go through the games shown in the series and based on children’s games, but recreated in Minecraft. The tests include for example hide and seek and many other games. The competition has a $ 100,000 prize pool and initially involved 147 streamers, with all expected to wrap up tomorrow.

During one of the early stages of the competition, the Andorran participants were disqualified due to the unstable connection. The problem is that the country, which has around 70,000 inhabitants and is located between France and Spain, has only one internet provider. In this way, both streamers and virtually all residents of the region with this operator have had connection problems.

?? Us informem that the internet xarxa is patint an atac de denegació de servei (DDoS). Per aquest motiu, pot ser que alguns usuaris tingueu dificultats per navegar per internet. I have estem mitigant. – Andorra Telecom (@AndorraTelecom) January 21, 2022

Andorra Telecom confirmed that users had difficulty accessing the network for a few hours exactly at the time of the competition and that the instability was caused by a DDos attack that overloaded the servers.

Source: Tom’s Hardware