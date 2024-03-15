In a new update on Microsoft's support site, the company says it has encountered a problem that can occur when updating Minecraft via the Xbox app on PC. Mojang is “continuing to investigate this world loss issue and is currently blocking updating from Windows to prevent the possibility of lost worlds“.

As for actions players can take to update the game, Mojang suggests taking the Game service recovery tool.

“It is recommended that you run the PC Game Service Restore Tool in the Xbox app on PC before installing any Minecraft updates“, says the company. “Using this tool updates Game Services to version 19.87.13001.0, thus avoiding the update error.”

In addition to the world deletion issue, Mojang says players who don't have version 1.20.70 or 1.20.71 of Minecraft they may not have full access to some online services“including cross-platform multiplayer, Realms and Featured Servers.”

At the moment There is no estimated time for an update to arrive which solves the problem on PC.