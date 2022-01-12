Mojang has introduced on PC a new free map for Minecraft Bedrock Edition: it is a Halloween themed map. The map is called “Grave Danger”, a play on words between “Great” and “Grave” (grave). You can see a trailer above.

In the map we will find zombies, dogs and “a terrifying snowman with nails in his arms”. The monster horde attacks our castle, so you have to place traps and other defense systems to protect your base. The trailer for this free Minecraft map allows us to see some of the defensive objects that we can use.

“There’s a certain tension as you wait for the waves of enemies to collide with your defenses,” says map creator Shapescape. “But if you’ve made a mistake, you can’t fix it. Grave Danger uses traps instead of turrets. We’ve also given the player a purpose in the spawn phase, where he can fight directly against zombies.”

Minecraft free Grave Danger map can be downloaded from the game store, at this address.