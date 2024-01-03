













After Deadline's report went viral, Jack Black uploaded a humorous image to his social networks. In it the actor is seen reading a guide about the most basic things in Minecraft and he accompanied it with a text that says 'an actor prepares'. So he will add one more video game adaptation to his portfolio.

Jack Black participated last year in Super Mario Bros. The Movie, where he gave life to Bowser and won the affection of fans. It was also announced that she is part of the cast of the film Borderlands where he will lend his voice to the irreverent Claptrap.

Outside of Black and Momoa's involvement, not much is known about the production of the Minecraft movie. At the moment it does not have a release date either. so it might take a while to see it on screen. What do you think of the addition of this actor to the cast?

What will the Minecraft movie be about?

According to some reports, the film Minecraft will focus on the evil Ender Dragon who begins a campaign of destruction across the Overworld. Although there are no more details than that, it is certain that Steve will go on a journey to stop him and save the home from him.

Source: Mojang

The fact that Jack Black will supposedly play Steve makes us think that the Ender Dragon could be Jason Momoa. However, we will have to wait for more official information to be able to verify it. Are you interested in this film?

