From the pages of Deadline comes the news that Jack Black he joined the cast of Minecraft live action movie produced by Warner Bros. in the role of Steve.
In the Mojang and Microsoft game, Steve represents one of the nine customizable starting avatars of Minecraft. He doesn't have a real narrative background, but we assume that he will play a role of some importance in the film.
Staying on the topic of films based on video games, in addition to Minecraft, Jack Black has played Bowser in Super Mario Bros. The Movie and is also included in the cast of the Borderlands movie coming out on August 9th.
The Minecraft movie will hit theaters next year
The film based on the famous Microsoft game is directed by Jarad Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and involves the producers of Dune, Mary Parent and Roy Lee, in addition to Lydia Winters and Vu Bui from Mojang. The protagonist of the film will instead be played by Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman), outlining a production of a certain level. The cast also includes Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black) and Sebastain Eugene Hansen (Lisey's Story).
At the moment, details on the plot of the Minecraft film are not known, while the release date in cinemas is already known: April 5, 2025.
