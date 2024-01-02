From the pages of Deadline comes the news that Jack Black he joined the cast of Minecraft live action movie produced by Warner Bros. in the role of Steve.

In the Mojang and Microsoft game, Steve represents one of the nine customizable starting avatars of Minecraft. He doesn't have a real narrative background, but we assume that he will play a role of some importance in the film.

Staying on the topic of films based on video games, in addition to Minecraft, Jack Black has played Bowser in Super Mario Bros. The Movie and is also included in the cast of the Borderlands movie coming out on August 9th.