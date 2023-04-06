As reported on the pages of The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has updated its programming by unveiling the new one exit date of the minecraft movie with Jason Momoa, who is apparently nowhere near. We’re actually talking about April 4, 2025basically two years from now.

The release of the film was previously set for March 2022 and even earlier in 2019, but evidently the complications due to Covid-19 and the directorial changes, now in the hands of Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite), which occurred over the years due to some creative differences with Mojang, have caused the term of the works to be postponed quite a bit. Also working on the film are Dune producers Mary Parent and Roy Lee, as well as Monjang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui.

At the moment, the details on the film are very few and therefore it will be necessary to wait to find out other details on the cast and plot. In this regard, we offer you the synopsis revealed in 2019 by Mojang, which at this point we do not even know if it is still valid:

“The evil Ender Dragon has set out on a path of devastation, prompting a young girl and her band of offbeat adventurers to set out on a mission to save the Overworld,” it read.