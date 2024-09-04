The first trailer for the movie has just been released. Minecraft starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa. Even though it was announced some time ago, we had very little information. This trailer already gave us an idea of ​​what it will be like and it doesn’t look so promising.

The trailer for the movie Minecraft shows us that It will be a typical story of people from the real world who for different reasons end up in the game world.. Something that looks really good is the world and its inhabitants, full of cubic shapes. Other than that, it doesn’t seem like a memorable production or one that respects the game very much.

The comments section for this first trailer has already been filled with a lot of negative feedback. One of the most common complaints is that it seems like they’re going to forget the game’s most distinctive features in favor of a run-of-the-mill comedy. Some also mention that they are very disappointed with the path it will take and that it would have worked better in animated format.

Source: Warner Bros.

The trailer ends with the release date for the Minecraft movie. It opens in theaters on April 4, 2025, so there are still a few months to wait. However, it now looks like it could be one of the big disappointments of the coming year. What did you think of the trailer?

Who is behind the Minecraft movie?

The Minecraft movie is a Warner Bros. production. It is directed by Jared Hess, whose best-known films are Nacho Libre and Napoleon Dynamite. The film’s script was written by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer who have little experience in film.

In the leading roles we obviously have Jack Black as Steve and Jason Momoa who will be a new character called Garret ‘The Garbage Man’ GarrisonThey are joined by actors Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene as the rest of the ‘heroes’ looking to get out of this world. Will they give it a chance?

