Adventures in English with Cambridge it is the first educational game made by experts in learning the languages ​​ofCambridge University in collaboration with Microsoft And Minecraft.

The game is currently available to all players and available for purchase on the platform Minecraft Marketplace. An early version of Adventures in English with Cambridge was already available to schools, language centers and Microsoft users, but the development team decided to broaden the user base and reach a wider audience.

The title in 2021 won gold in the K12 ai category Reimagine Education Awardsthe largest rewards program for educational innovators worldwide, and is available for all devices (PC, tablet and console). Allison Matthewshead of Minecraft Education, said on the matter:

With more and more players and families downloading educational maps in Minecraft to play, we are thrilled to bring this new high-level content dedicated to learning the English language to the large Minecraft community. This world allows you to totally immerse yourself in the English language, passing the classroom, all in a magical Minecraft library full of minigames and in the company of a magical helper. Gamers all over the world will love it.

The Cambridge team that worked on the project is made up of the experts who tested the Cambridge English Qualifications, which are obtained by millions of people around the world every year. Belinda CerdáHead of Digital Partnerships at Cambridge Assessment English, commented:

Adventures in English with Cambridge was built within the Minecraft world to help kids and teens learn English while enjoying a game they love. Kids exploring this new world will be able to practice their English while having fun and embarking on a learning adventure they will never forget.

Adventures in English with Cambridgein partnership with Minecraft and Microsoft, is full of challenges and puzzles to help children and teenagers develop their language skills and creativity in a fun, interactive and immersive way.