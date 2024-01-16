The director of MinecraftJared Hess, said he wanted to avoid for his project a situation similar to what happened to Sonic the Moviewhen the community spoke out because no one liked the character's design.

“I think anyone who works with any intellectual property wants to avoid it an Ugly Sonic situation“Hess said. “I can't let ten-year-olds down, or they'll kill us.”

As you will surely remember, after the terrible reception reserved for the first trailer, the producers of Sonic the Movie committed to changing the design of the protagonist to find a solution that was more faithful to the style of the game.