Mojang has announced some exciting content including new biome with cherry blossoms that they will arrive in Minecraft with the new update 1.20visible through the Java snapshot in these days but which will be available only in the next few days for the Bedrock versions, with release date to be defined.

Among the major innovations there are therefore the cherry blossom trees, which will extend their particular pink foliage within the world of Minecraft for the first time as regards the official contents. In this new scenario, three characteristic mobs are foreseen: pigs, sheep and bees will easily be found among the cherry blossoms.

By cutting down the trees in question you will be able to obtain new blocks of wood, obtaining new ones wooden sets specifications, as well as a new model of sign to hang. Various small cherry trees can then be harvested and planted, in order to create real crops of fruit trees.

Among the other new features planned for update 1.20 are the new Sniffer mobwhich with its developed nose allows you to find ancient plants around the map, as well as new systems related to archeology, with the possibility of discovering various buried treasures.

Other contents with the update are camels, new skins, bamboo for crafting, cactus blocks and various other features: all in all, the 1.20 update is particularly large and rich, so we are waiting to know its release date.