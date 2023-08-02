In the downloadable content , you will have to save New York City from Shredder and at the same time fight enemies like Leatherhead and Krang and explore iconic places like the base of the Turtles. Fans can play as any of the four Turtles.

The players of Minecraft can now experience a new adventure inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , if you prefer) via a new DLC, available on every platform. You can also see the trailer below.

Minecraft and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

This is how the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles appear in Minecraft

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC also includes ben 16 character skins, including 4 based on the new movie TMNT: Mutant Mayhem. Additionally, 22 Turtles-themed character creation items are available in the Dressing Room.

There official description reads: “What nefarious crimes is old Shredder up to this time? Only time will tell, but you’re betting it’s all about eating Turtle Chowder. Make your way to the Turtles’ lair and make sure you get a wise word from the Master Splinter, or challenge each other in the dojo.”

“In addition to a healthy dose of Foot soldiers, mousers and other obnoxious goons on which to hone your ninja skills, get ready for nine challenging boss battles, with familiar foes like Leatherhead, Bebop, Rocksteady, Krang and, of course, the Shredder himself. Let’s get into it!”

There will be six settings to explore, including the sewers and neighborhoods of New York, the Channel 6 building and Dimension X.

We remind you that Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales has been available since June.