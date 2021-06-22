On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog, will come up Minecraft a DLC totally dedicated to Sega’s blue mascot.

After the announcement of the project Sonic 2022 still shrouded in mystery, on the canal YouTube of PlayStation A trailer dedicated to the contents of the DLC has been released. The main event is the possibility to go through some levels coming from the titles of the series Sonic. In addition to the classic Green Hill Zone, we can recognize Chemical Plant Zone and Sky Sanctuary Zone, directly from the first 3 chapters.

Within these paths we will also be able to compete with other players, together with whom we will dress the skins of the characters of the saga: apart from the same Sonic, from the trailer we recognize Tails, Knuckles, Shadow is Amy, but other well-known faces may also be present.

The DLC will allow players to explore other off-level situations: in sequence appear what appears to be Tails’ workshop, complete with a biplane plane, and Shadow’s motorcycle from the homonymous video game for Nintendo GameCube. We can expect situations where we will have to manufacture or repair these vehicles.

Among the other contents shown inside the trailer we see the return of the Chao Garden, a mini-game straight from the first ones Sonic Adventure. In a fleeting scene, we see Amy and Sonic with a Chaos Emerald in the middle, thus confirming them as collectible items to offer players the opportunity to transform into Super Sonic.

Last but not least, in this DLC by Minecraft dedicated to Sonic’s 30th anniversary, the Dr. Eggman in a fleeting appearance aboard his floating shuttle in full style of the first scrolling chapters. Can his presence be synonymous with boss fight?

Finally, the trailer ends with the most pleasant surprise, since we won’t have to wait to download the content: the DLC is available immediately within the Minecraft Marketplace. Have you already had the opportunity to read the news of the latest update?