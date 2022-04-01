From Mojang they affirm that there are no plans to bring ray tracing technology to consoles.

It is not the first time that Minecraft has surprised us, so the news we learned earlier this week was not surprising. And it is that the title of Mojang and microsoft incorporated in the latest version for insiders the ray tracing in Xbox Series, something that we have already seen on computers but we did not expect on consoles.

Well, we shouldn’t expect it. At least for now, because from the official account of Twitter of Minecraft have confirmed that ray tracing was included by mistake. The functionality has already been removed and it seems that there are no plans to include it soon, as it has happened in the case of PC.

There are no plans for it to arrive in the future“The previous version of Minecraft Preview available to Xbox insiders included prototype code for ray tracing support on Xbox consoles,” the statement said. This code has been retired and does not indicate that there are future plans to bring ray tracing support to consoles.”

Therefore, this test version will not incorporate in Series X or S the benefits of the technology that takes advantage of lighting, shadows and reflections, though you never know what the future may hold. As we discussed earlier, ray tracing in Minecraft is available on PC, with emitting pixels, reflections in water, accurately cast shadows, and better global illumination.

