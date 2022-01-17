Mojang’s game has increased its sales by 112% over the past week.

With Christmas and the New Year celebrations behind us, the world returns to its usual rhythm. Something similar happens with the sale of video games, since we players tend to allow ourselves some whim during the holidays. But the UK charts keep giving us surprises of all kinds, and this time it has revealed that Minecraft was the best-selling game last week.

As read in gamesindustry, the Mojang game has increased its sales by 112% from the latest data, surpassing even the king of sports. Following this line, FIFA 22 ends the week once again as the second most popular title in the current catalog. However, it should be noted that it has been found in the top positions of the record since its launch in October, so there is no doubt that it continues to attract the attention of the most football-loving public.

Next we find another heavyweight of the scene: Mario. There is no longer any doubt that the adventures of the plumber continue to capture the interest of users, but he reiterates it once again with a Super Mario Party that has increased its sales by a 386% and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that, although it has abandoned the first position of the Top, continues to demonstrate that karts go a long way.

From the aforementioned medium, the fall of the 26% in the sale of physical games. After all, the numbers do not take into account digital purchases, so this addition could alter the final result of the week. Beyond this, the list continues to count on the presence of eternal games that, whether in physical or digital format, have been dominating the records since their launch. Below these lines you have the Top 10 most popular games in the United Kingdom during the last week.