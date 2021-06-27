Minecraft It was originally released in 2009 and has received an avalanche of updates and changes since then, making it one of the most played and sold titles in the world over the years.

In its early years, Minecraft was in alpha stage and updates to the original Java build were quite frequent and, in some cases, released without notice. All updates were released on Fridays, so for better or for worse you could prepare for the download. However, there was a special case: Update 1.1.1.

The update in question was published on Saturday, September 18, 2010. The update in question introduced some important innovations, such as the possibility of creating fishing rods. Unfortunately, the update also contained a serious bug that caused the game to freeze on a gray screen.

Mojang ran for cover almost immediately, releasing just a few hours later a new patch to fix the bug in question. This brought Minecraft to version 1.1.2, killing the previous build after only 3 hours and 25 minutes of life.

In recent years, several Minecraft fans have decided to found Omniarchive and create an archive that contained every single version of Minecraft that ever existed, especially those from the alpha era. Until now, however, that archive contained one major gap, namely version 1.1.1.

The update was so sudden and the next update so sudden that no one had time to save that build. For years the search for alpha 1.1.1 has been fruitless … at least until today.

Build 1.1.1 was finally found after more than 10 years of research and it was, in effect, a stroke of luck: a user who was looking for the coveted version noticed, on Twitter, a user’s message, Lunasorcery, dated September 18, in which it stated that a new version of Minecraft was available.

The timing of the tweet and the message hinted that Lunasorcery had downloaded that build. After asking him directly, Lunasorcery started digging through the files of his old laptop, finally finding the Minecraft .jar file, just of that version.

The most surprising fact? Taking a look at the download times, it seems that Lunasorcery downloaded that version of Minecraft only 90 seconds before Mojang released version 1.1.2, a real miracle.

It was she herself who announced the discovery in Omniarchive Discord channel and the community reaction definitely overwhelmed her:

“Just by looking at their reactions, the reality of how great that discovery was began to pervade me. I literally started shaking.“

So let’s talk about video game preservation, data hoarding, and Minecraft. (? thread) – Moon ???? (@lunasorcery) June 26, 2021

