Despite its enormous diffusion, Minecraft has not received a platform update yet current generationbut that could soon change, at least on the Xbox front, considering that a version for Xbox Series X|S appeared at the video game classification body in Germany.

As reported by some sources, it seems that a new Minecraft for Xbox Series X|S has appeared in the price list of theUSK, or the German body in charge of the classification of video games. This would be a big news, given that the software is currently stuck in the PS4 and Xbox One versions, working in backwards compatibility.

It could therefore be a specific next-generation version for Minecraft, which could bring with it some variations and improvements from a technical point of view, although the core of the game is probably destined to always remain the same.