Despite its enormous diffusion, Minecraft has not received a platform update yet current generationbut that could soon change, at least on the Xbox front, considering that a version for Xbox Series X|S appeared at the video game classification body in Germany.
As reported by some sources, it seems that a new Minecraft for Xbox Series X|S has appeared in the price list of theUSK, or the German body in charge of the classification of video games. This would be a big news, given that the software is currently stuck in the PS4 and Xbox One versions, working in backwards compatibility.
It could therefore be a specific next-generation version for Minecraft, which could bring with it some variations and improvements from a technical point of view, although the core of the game is probably destined to always remain the same.
The strange absence of Minecraft from PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
Just the lack of a specific version for the new generation platforms was the protagonist of a particular passage of the famous FTC lawsuit against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Mojang has in fact reported that it has not yet been able to develop a PS5 version of Minecraft because Sony had not sent the development kits of the new console to the team. However, the curious thing is that, in fact, there is generally no next-generation version of Minecraft, since Xbox Series X|S also lacks one. At least until now.
#Minecraft #Nextgen #version #spotted #Xbox #Series
Leave a Reply