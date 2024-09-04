If you, like me, have been wondering just how Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures were going to approach a live-action Minecraft movie, I have good news for you. We now have our first good look at the upcoming adaptation, known simply as A Minecraft Movie, thanks to a new trailer.

The trailer, which you can see below, introduces us to Jason Mamoa’s Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison and Jack Black’s Steve. There are also some cuboid sheep and Piglins marching around the place, because Minecraft.

In addition to Momoa and Black, the upcoming film also stars Wednesday’s Emma Myers, Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Stifler’s mother. I mean, Jennifer Coolidge, who has also starred in the likes of The White Lotus and the Legally Blonde films. You can check out the trailer below.

A Minecraft Movie | TeaserWatch on YouTube

“Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival,” reads the official blurb. “Four misfits – Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks) – find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

“To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure “will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative… the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

We still don’t have an exact release date locked in for the Minecraft movie, but it is currently set to make its debut in theaters next year.

Away from the big screen, an animated Minecraft series was also announced for Netflix back in May. Netflix will produce the project alongside Minecraft developer Mojang Studios, while WildBrain Studios – the studio behind Sonic Prime – will handle the development.

While further details are thin on the ground, it is said the upcoming show will “feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of ‘Minecraft’ in a new light.”