Warner Bros’ Minecraft movie adaptation will be filmed in New Zealand, with production kicking off on 7th August.

That’s according to KFTVwhich reports that Minecraft: The Movie will focus on the “malevolent Ender Dragon who sets out on a path of destruction”.

Thankfully, however, a group of brave and “unlikely” adventurers, headed up by a yet to be named young girl, will “set out to save the Overworld” from the dragon’s wrath.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Watch on YouTube Everything You Need To Know About Minecraft Legends Gameplay.

Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa and The Mighty Boosh’s Matt Berry are set to star in the upcoming adaptation, however their characters have not been announced at the time of writing.

Last year, it was revealed the Minecraft movie had also landed Napoleon Dynamite’s Jared Hess as its director. Meanwhile, Dune producer Mary Parent will produce the film, along with Roy Lee.

Minecraft: The Movie is currently slated to release on April 4th, 2025.

The live-action ‘MINECRAFT’ movie reportedly begins filming in August in New Zealand. (via: @KFTV) pic.twitter.com/4hQBGoJpR1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 25, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



There are plenty of other video game adaptations for you to sink your teeth into while we wait for Minecraft’s release.

Peacock’s Twisted Metal adaptation is set to premiere on 27th July in the US via the Peacock subscription channel. There’s no word on an international release as yet, but Peacock is available via Sky and Now in the UK, suggesting that’ll be where it eventually shows up over here.

This adaptation stars Anthony Mackie, Will Arnett (as Sweet Tooth’s voice actor), Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church and Neve Campbell.



Twisted Metal will be a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, with Peacock calling it a “high-octane action comedy”.

Meanwhile, the first season of HBO’s The Last of Us aired to critical acclaim earlier this year. Its second season was initially expected to begin filming later this year, however it is currently on hold due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America’s strike for fair pay.