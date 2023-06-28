Mojang will no longer officially communicate via Reddit. The developer of Minecraft has in fact decided to abandon the official subreddit, which has more than seven million registered users, due to the repressions implemented by the social network managers against users protesting the change in the policy on the use of the official APIs, which have made them unusable some famous third-party applications used to access the social network.

The announcement of the farewell was made by the tech lead of Minecraft Java, Mikael Hedberg, who uses the nickname sliced_lime on Reddit, with unequivocal words: “As you have surely heard, Reddit managers have recently introduced changes that have brought to changes in the rules and moderation of many subreddits,” Hedberg introduced, later stating that these changes convinced Mojang to “no longer consider Reddit an appropriate place to publish official content or communicate with players.”

In recent weeks there has been a real war on Reddit, with forms of protest that are embracing all the major subreddits and which have led to the forced removal of some moderators and the suppression of several threads that are inconvenient for the management. For example, some moderators have made subreddits private or marked them as NSFW, so they can’t be used for advertising.

Mojang’s farewell will cause the end of the official thread with the update release notes, very convenient for a large part of the Minecraft community. Users will be able to post unofficial updates, but it won’t be the same. As an alternative it is recommended to follow feedback.minecraft.netwhere updates will continue regularly.