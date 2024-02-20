Mojang added the mod support to all versions Of Minecraft , with the first ones already available for download. As you know, there are two versions of Minecraft: the Bedrock Edition, the universal one, and the Java Edition, playable only on Windows, Linux and Mac and kept because it is particularly loved by modders.

More information

With the new update, the distance between the two versions in terms of moddability has been greatly reduced. Mojang has indeed announced the arrival of official support for mods in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on all platforms. Yes, even on consoles. Mods will be available in the form of add-ons, created by the game's official partners and creators. Mojang will monitor the quality of the mods and their safety, making them available in the internal cross-platform marketplace. This is a clear step forward towards the unification of the two versions of the game.

In any case, the add-ons will be easy to install like all other additional content, they will be synchronized with your Microsoft account and will be compatible with all existing worlds, working on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, as well as on mobile. They will also work with multiplayer worlds and i Minecraft Realms. Interestingly, only the host or owner of the Realm will have to have the mod installed for others to use it.

What will the add ons do? Simply what mods usually do, that is, they will modify the gaming experience based on the tastes of the modder in question, introducing features, modifying existing ones and so on.

Important is the fact that the add-ons will also be monetizableso whoever creates them will also be able to plan to treat them like a real job, perhaps dedicating more care to them.

There are currently already 11 add-ons available, six of which are completely free.