YouTube channel Hodilton recently released a video dedicated to the mod Brixel of Minecraft which carries in the beloved title of Mojang the Lego!

The developer has released the video that gives us a look at the most recent version of the mod, which can be accessed by supporting the crowdfunding campaign on Patreon.

The video shows us Minecraft with this mod in 4K and Ray-Tracing thanks to the developer’s PC, which can count on Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and an i9 10850k CPU.

With this mod, Hodilton wants to bring Legos into Minecraft and it is, therefore, “only” a graphic mod that does not affect the game mechanics. Therefore, the developer focused on the appearance of the blocks and the lighting system.

Source: YouTube.